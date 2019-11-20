Els quatre membres dels CDR a qui aquest dimarts l'Audiència Nacional va anul·lar-los l'ordre d'empresonament seguiran a presó. Xavier Duch, Eduard Garzón, Alexis Codina i Xavier Buigas han tornat a comparèixer davant el jutge instructor, Manuel García Castellón, després que el tribunal donés la raó a les defenses dels independentistes en considerar que no van rebre tota la informació necessària el primer cop que van comparèixer, quan es va dictar presó. Per aquest motiu, l'Audiència va instar a repetir la vista aquest dimecres, que s'ha tancat amb el mateix resultat: presó preventiva per a tots quatre.



El col·lectiu antirepressiu Alerta Solidària, del qual formen part les defenses dels quatre presos polítics, consideren que es tracta "d'una nova maniobra jurídica de l'estat espanyol per mantenir el segrest" malgrat "les reiterades vulneracions de drets". La Fiscalia ha tornat a demanar la presó preventiva, tal com ja han fet en anteriors ocasions.



Aquest dimecres, l'Audiència Nacional va demanar repetir la vista perquè es van vulnerar els seus drets, ja que cap dels advocats va tenir accés a informació bàsica sobre el cas per preparar bé les defenses de tots ells. Els independentistes van ser detinguts el passat 23 de setembre i posats a presó fa gairebé dos mesos.



A banda de la decisió del jutge de mantenir la presó preventiva, aquest dimecres també s'ha comunicat que l'Audiència ha rebutjat els recursos dels altres dos empresonats, Ferran Jolis i Jordi Ros. Per a Alerta Solidària, es tracta d'una incongruència, ja que els motius pels quals els van interposar són els mateixos que Duch, Garzón, Codina i Buigas, a qui sí els van acceptar aquests recursos. L'organització ho ha qualificat de "malabarisme antijurídic".

