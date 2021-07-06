barcelona
Els dos mossos d'Esquadra que acompanyaven l'expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont a Alemanya el març del 2018 han assegurat aquest dimarts que en cap moment van fer d'escorta, es van voler amagar de la policia o pensaven que estiguessin cometent cap delicte, ja que els advocats havien pactat l'entrega amb la fiscalia belga. Ho han assegurat durant la primera sessió del judici a l'Audiència Nacional contra ells dos, en el qual la fiscalia els demana tres anys de presó per un delicte d'encobriment. Tots dos s'han negat a respondre les preguntes del ministeri públic.
