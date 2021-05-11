L'Audiència de Barcelona ha rebutjat que s’investigui el cap dels antiavalots de la Policia Nacional, el cap d'Informació i el cap de la brigada provincial d’Informació a Barcelona per les càrregues policials del referèndum de l'1-O a la capital catalana. Els magistrats desestimen la petició de la Generalitat i de diversos ferits d'investigar els tres comandaments en considerar que no hi ha indicis que es donessin ordres als agents per actuar "amb contundència" ni tampoc que es dissenyés un operatiu "sever i violent". En una interlocutòria avançada per eldiario.es, l’Audiència confirma la negativa del magistrat instructor, que manté com a investigats mig centenar d'agents.

Segons els magistrats, la suposada responsabilitat de les lesions dels ciutadans és dels agents i dels seus comandaments que van actuar en cadascuna de les escoles, però no dels seus caps que no van estar sobre el terreny. Els policies de més rang investigats són els vuit inspectors en cap de la UIP que van comandar les seves respectives unitats en els centres de votació. La Generalitat i acusacions particulars dels ferits volien anar un pas més enllà en la cadena de comandament i imputar els tres comandaments màxims -el cap de la unitat d'antiavalots i els dos de la brigada d'Informació- en considerar-los responsables del disseny de l'operatiu.

Els casos d'"ús de violència innecessària i desproporcionada" i d’"extralimitació de la força" per part dels agents "han de valorar-se en cada col·legi electoral i en cada cas", remarquen. De fet, argumenten que la investigació judicial no ha pogut trobar indicis que hi hagués una "instrucció concreta" per part dels responsables de l'operatiu per actuar "amb contundència o més violència que la imprescindible" per impedir la votació.

Així, els vuit inspectors en cap investigats han declarat que les ordres dels seus superiors per actuar l'1-O estaven basades en els principis de proporcionalitat, oportunitat i ús progressiu de la força. Així constava a més en la instrucció prèvia a l'1-O redactada pel llavors secretari d'Estat de Seguretat, José Antonio Nieto, que davant del jutge es va responsabilitzar de l'operatiu. Tot i això, cap acusació ha sol·licitat que declari com a investigat, recorden els jutges.