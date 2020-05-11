Repunt de nous contagis i víctimes mortals tot i que les defuncions es mantenen per sota del centenar a Catalunya

Salut ha informat aquest dilluns que fins ara hi ha hagut un total de 60.976 casos positius de coronavirus a Catalunya, 284 dels quals han estat anuciats avui. Aquesta xifra duplica a l'anunciada aquest diumenge (123). Es tracta de casos positius confirmats per una prova diagnòstica (test ràpid o PCR). D'altra banda, les funeràries han confirmat que aquest dilluns han mort un total de 88 persones, xifra que no supera el centenar. Fins avui han mort un total de 11.248 persones amb la Covid-19 o com a sospitosos. D’aquestes, 3.327 han mort a una residència, 153 a un centre sociosanitari i 614 al domicili.

Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 3.947 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat; actualment són 386. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del Principat, 9.854 són professionals sanitaris, mentre que 3.952 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació. D'altra banda,s’han comptabilitzat fins avui un total de 34.785 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19. Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 12.585 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 35.256 són casos sospitosos.



L'Estat espanyol registra 123 morts per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, 20 menys que aquest diumenge quan n’hi va haver 143, segons ha recollit l'ACN. Segons les últimes dades del Ministeri de Sanitat, des de diumenge hi ha hagut 373 nous positius confirmats per PCR, 248 menys que fa un dia. Pel que fa als curats, hi ha hagut 973 noves infeccions resoltes, 1.241 menys que ahir. En total, des de l'inici de la pandèmia per la covid-19 s'han registrat 227.436 casos confirmats per la malaltia arreu de l’estat espanyol i 26.744 defuncions. Pel que fa a les hospitalitzacions, hi ha hagut 257 nous ingressos -465 diumenge- i 20 entrades a l’UCI, 16 menys que fa 24 hores.