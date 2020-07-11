El responsable de les plantes de Covid a l'Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida alerta que la setmana vinent serà "crítica"

El responsable de les plantes Covid-19 a l'Hospital Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida, el doctor José Luís Morales-Rull, ha alertat que la setmana que ve serà "crítica". En declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio, el doctor ha assenyalat que els preocupa que els casos comunitaris segueixin augmentant, i això es traslladi en un risc que posi el centre "en escac". De moment, l'increment de casos s'ha intensificat els darrers dies.



L'Arnau de Vilanova té 58 pacients que ocupen dues plantes, 11 dels quals a les sales UCI, i ja en tenen preparada una tercera per si fos necessària. Segons Morales-Rull, malgrat l'edat mitjana del malalt és de 60 anys, cada vegada veuen més casos de la franja que va dels 48 als 55. Ingressos de joves d'entre 15 a 25 no en tenen, però alerta que són "vectors de transmissió".



"No estem saturats, però estem buscant l'equilibri i preparats per ampliar la capacitat", ha assenyalat aquest dissabte el doctor José Luís Morales-Rull. El responsable mèdic ha explicat que el creixement de casos que s'esperava de cara a dilluns, ja es va veure dijous. "Això ens ha fet tornar a calcular les nostres expectatives, i ara hem de veure si el nivell de casos s'estabilitza o ens ficarà en problemes", ha subratllat. "Dubto que hi hagi una baixada en el nombre de casos, el risc és que el repunt porti problemes", ha afegit.

Torra presideix una reunió de seguiment

D'altra banda, el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha encapçalat aquest dissabte al matí una reunió al Palau de la Generalitat per fer seguiment de l'evolució de la Covid-19 juntament amb diversos membres del Govern i amb la participació també de diverses autoritats del Segrià. A la reunió, que s'ha celebrat telemàticament, hi han participat el delegat del Govern a Lleida, Ramon Farré, l'alcalde de Lleida, Miquel Pueyo, el president de la Diputació de Lleida, Joan Talarn, i el president del Consell Comarcal del Segrià i alcalde de Maials, David Masot. Per part del Govern, hi han participat el vicepresident, Pere Aragonès, i els consellers Meritxell Budó, Miquel Buch, Alba Vergés i Teresa Jordà.

