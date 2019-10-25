Público
Resposta a la sentència Activistes dels CDR ocupen l'Ajuntament de Girona contra la "criminalització del jovent"

Una trentena de persones entren a la sala de la Junta de Govern del consistori per denunciar la suspensió de les barraques. El comitè ha fet una crida a sumar gent en l'acció.

Imatge de l'ocupació de l'Ajuntament de Girona pels CDR. @CDRGironaSalt

El CDR Girona ha ocupat l'Ajuntament de la ciutat i ha llegit un comunicat des del balcó, on també han desplegat una pancarta. Un grup d'una trentena de persones, majoritàriament joves, han entrat a la sala de Junta de Govern local en protesta per la decisió del consistori de suspendre les Barraques durant les Fires de Sant Narcís i el "discurs criminalitzador" contra els joves.

El comitè denuncia la cancel·lació de concerts per les festes de Girona, la "col·laboració i subordinació" del Govern català amb l'Estat i la "brutal violència" exercida contra "l'autodefensa" del "poble organitzat".  El CDR ha fet una crida perquè se sumi gent a l'acció.

