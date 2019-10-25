El CDR Girona ha ocupat l'Ajuntament de la ciutat i ha llegit un comunicat des del balcó, on també han desplegat una pancarta. Un grup d'una trentena de persones, majoritàriament joves, han entrat a la sala de Junta de Govern local en protesta per la decisió del consistori de suspendre les Barraques durant les Fires de Sant Narcís i el "discurs criminalitzador" contra els joves.



El comitè denuncia la cancel·lació de concerts per les festes de Girona, la "col·laboració i subordinació" del Govern català amb l'Estat i la "brutal violència" exercida contra "l'autodefensa" del "poble organitzat". El CDR ha fet una crida perquè se sumi gent a l'acció.



📢 🔴 ATENCIÓ: ACABEM D'OCUPAR L'AJUNTAMENT DE GIRONA ‼️



Davant la decisió de suspendre les Barraques i del seu discurs criminalitzador arran de les mobilitzacions de resposta a la sentència, ocupem l'Ajuntament.



📢 Necessitem gent, vine a donar suport!#RevoltaPopular pic.twitter.com/lne0Ojx0Kw — CDR Girona #21raons (@CDRGironaSalt) October 25, 2019