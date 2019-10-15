"Pels drets i les llibertats, vaga general". Aquest és el lema que la Intersindical-CSC i la IAC han triat per convocar la vaga laboral del 18 d'octubre, que avui han oficialitzat després de l'emissió de la sentència del judici a l'1-O. El secretari general de la Intersindical, Carles Sastre, i la portaveu de la IAC, Assumpta Barbens, han anunciat que l'acte central de la jornada serà una gran manifestació al centre de Barcelona, que ja compta amb el suport de l'ANC. La marxa començarà a les 17.00 h des de Jardinets de Gràcia i recorrerà el passeig de Gràcia.

La @I_CSC convoquem la #18oVagaGeneral: "Pels drets i les llibertats, VAGA GENERAL"



Manifestació a les 17hores als Jardinets de Gràcia.



No et quedis a casa, fes vaga i vine a la manifestació https://t.co/ruI1qeJRO6 pic.twitter.com/QMb2O3Te8y — Intersindical-CSC 🎗🚩 (@I_CSC) October 15, 2019

Ambdós sindicats, que han presentat la iniciativa en una roda de premsa a la seu del CIEMEN, mantenen els objectius laborals que ja van anunciar en el moment del preavís: l'assumpció d'un salari mínim interprofessional català de 1.200 euros, la derogació de les reformes laborals de 2010 i 2012, combatre la bretxa salarial per motius de gènere i el manteniment de les pensions. Tot i això, és innegable que el context de la consumació de les condemnes contra els líders socials i polítics forma part del marc de la mobilització, com ja ha passat en anteriors convocatòries. "Esperem que l'èxit de la vaga sigui fruit del context", ha dit Sastre.



Les organitzacions convocants, però, no només posen el focus a l'Estat. També demanen al Govern de la Generalitat que apliqui un Pla de Rescat Social per garantir la gratuïtat i la universalitat dels serveis públics i retirar la polèmica llei Aragonès sobre la contractació en l'àmbit públic, ja que consideren que aquest projecte obre la porta a la privatització dels serveis públics.



IAC i Intersindical també han aprofitat la intervenció pública per fer una denúncia contra la tipificació que ha fet el Tribunal Suprem del delicte de sedició a la sentència contra la cúpula del procés, ja que consideren que criminalitza la protesta.