Segon dia de les Marxes per la Llibertat. Les columnes de manifestants avancen pels cinc recorreguts des de diferents punts de Catalunya i que es trobaran aquest divendres a la capital catalana durant la jornada de vaga general. Les marxes han arrencat avui de Sant Quirze del Vallès, Malgrat de Mar, Igualada, Manresa i la Garriga, en tots els casos reunint milers de persones.



Per quarta jornada torna a haver-hi nombrosos talls a la xarxa viària, no només protagonitzat per les marxes. Entre d'altres, durant el dijous se n'han fet a l'AP-7, a Tarragona, a la C-14 a Alcover, a la C-17 a Gurb o la C-14 a Lleida.



Els estudiants també han impulsat diverses mobilitzacions en el marc de la vaga estudiantil que va començar aquest dimecres i que finalitzarà el divendres 18. A les 11.00 h,alguns s'han concentrat a la Plaça Universitat de Barcelona, mentre d'altres han tallat l'avinguda Diagonal. A Tarragona, s'han concentrat al rectorat per demanar la suspensió de tota l'activitat acadèmica, com també ho han fet a la UPC. Els Mossos d'Esquadra han tornat a desplegar un dispositiu a la UAB als accessos de les universitats per contenir les mobilitzacions dins del campus.