Resposta a la sentència Milers de persones persisteixen en el segon dia de les marxes per la llibertat

Les cinc columnes segueixen sumant persones en la segona etapa de la mobilització, que finalitzarà aquest divendres a Barcelona. També segueix la vaga estudiantil, que protagonitza diversos talls de carreteres

Vista general de la marxa des de Vic. EFE / Marta Pérez

Segon dia de les Marxes per la Llibertat. Les columnes de manifestants avancen pels cinc recorreguts des de diferents punts de Catalunya i que es trobaran aquest divendres a la capital catalana durant la jornada de vaga general. Les marxes han arrencat avui de Sant Quirze del Vallès, Malgrat de Mar, Igualada, Manresa i la Garriga, en tots els casos reunint milers de persones. 

Per quarta jornada torna a haver-hi nombrosos talls a la xarxa viària, no només protagonitzat per les marxes. Entre d'altres, durant el dijous se n'han fet a l'AP-7, a Tarragona, a la C-14 a Alcover, a la C-17 a Gurb o la C-14 a Lleida. 

Els estudiants també han impulsat diverses mobilitzacions en el marc de la vaga estudiantil que va començar aquest dimecres i que finalitzarà el divendres 18. A les 11.00 h,alguns s'han concentrat a la Plaça Universitat de Barcelona, mentre d'altres han tallat l'avinguda Diagonal. A Tarragona, s'han concentrat al rectorat per demanar la suspensió de tota l'activitat acadèmica, com també ho han fet a la UPC. Els Mossos d'Esquadra han tornat a desplegar un dispositiu a la UAB als accessos de les universitats per contenir les mobilitzacions dins del campus.

