El proper dimecres 18 de desembre hi haurà una jornada de mobilització a Barcelona. Si més no, aquesta és la intenció del Tsunami Democràtic, que a través d'un comunicat ha fet una crida a "tota la ciutadania" a "reservar-se la data i venir a la ciutat de Barcelona". No és un dia qualsevol, ja que al vespre es disputarà al Camp Nou el Barça - Madrid, segurament el partit de futbol entre clubs que avui en té un major seguiment global.



En el comunicat, el moviment recalca que és conscient de la "transcendència" que el partit té per als aficionats a l'esports, però que "el moment polític, judicial i repressiu és excepcional" i s'ha d'entendre que "cal seure i parlar sobre llibertat, drets fonamentals i l'autodeterminació de Catalunya". Sobre la convocatòria de mobilització detalla que s'ha activat una acció a l'aplicació de mòbil en què es demana la confirmació de l'assistència. A més a més, es demana col·laboració als socis "amb entrada" per al partit, als que "es prega que enviïn un missatge intern de confirmació". "Amb presos, exiliats, sense autodeterminació ni plenitud de drets fonamentals, no hi ha normalitat. El 18, el clàssic, el jugarem tots".

El partit s'havia de disputar inicialment el 26 d'octubre, però el Comitè de Competició va decidir ajornar-lo, com a conseqüència de les constants mobilitzacions d'aquells dies contra la sentència del judici al Procés. L'anterior convocatòria del Tsunami Democràtic va ser el tall de 48 hores a l'AP-7 a la frontera administrativa hispano-francesa, entre la Jonquera i el Pertús. L'acció més coneguda del moviment, però, encara és l'ocupació de l'aeroport del Prat, que va fer-se el 14 d'octubre, el dia que el Suprem va emetre la sentència.