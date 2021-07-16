barcelona
L'Ajuntament de Barcelona permetrà que els locals d'oci nocturn, actualment tancats per contenir l'explosió de contagis, obrin temporalment com si fossin un bar. D'aquesta manera, el consistori se suma a ciutats com Lleida, Sitges, Castelldefels, Terrassa o Mataró, que ja han ofert la possibilitat a les discoteques i bars musicals d'obrir amb una llicència de la restauració. L'alcaldessa de la ciutat, Ada Colau, va signar aquest dijous el ban que simplifica l'habilitació per desenvolupar amb caràcter temporal l'activitat de bar en discoteques, sales de ball, de festes, bars musicals o karaokes. La mesura s'allargarà mentre duri el tancament del sector "sense que en cap cas pugui superar" el termini d'un any.
La patronal Federació Catalana de Locals d'Oci Nocturn (Fecalon) ha agraït al govern municipal de Barcelona que hagi pres aquesta decisió "que s'havia sol·licitat reiteradament des de fa un any al consistori". En un comunicat, el secretari general de Fecalon, Fernando Martínez, ha explicat que aquesta resolució és un "reconeixement a la funció social que desenvolupa aquest sector empresarial, tan necessitat per la tornada a la normalitat" i la solució dels "problemes de convivència amb els veïns pels botellots i concentracions il·legals".
Els locals que vulguin fer el canvi hauran de presentar una instància a l'Ajuntament, adjuntant un plànol amb la posició de les taules i les cadires i les distàncies corresponents en cas de les discoteques. Els bars musicals, tan sols hauran d'aportar el plànol existent.
Un cop canviada la llicència, en aquestes sales no es podrà ballar i la musica ambiental no podrà superar determinats nivells. El ban indica que no es meritarà cap taxa com a conseqüència de l'habilitació prevista.
