La restauració podrà obrir fins a les cinc de la tarda ininterrompudament

El Procicat es reuneix aquest dijous per decidir flexibilitzar algunes restriccions per frenar la Covid-19, ja que les dades epidemiològiques es mantenen a la baixa. Una d'aquestes mesures serà l'ampliació dels horaris de la restauració, que podran servir des de les 7.30 h fins a les 17.00 h de la tarda de manera ininterrompuda a partir de dilluns vinent segon ha informat TV3 i ha pogut confirmar Públic. Fins ara, els bars i els restaurants només havien pogut obrir en dues franges, una a primera hora del matí i una altra al migdia.
Tot i aquest canvi, tot sembla indicar que, de moment, no s'aixecarà el confinament comarcal. El Consell Interterritorial de Salut, format per l'Executiu espanyol i els governs autonòmics, es va celebrar aquest dimecres amb un ampli suport a l'opció de mantenir les restriccions de mobilitat de cara a la Setmana Santa. El Ministeri de Sanitat i les comunitats autònomes s'han donat una setmana, fins dimecres vinent, per unir propostes.
Hi haurà ampliació
