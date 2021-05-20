La restauració podrà obrir fins a mitjanit i les reunions podran ser de 10 persones

barcelona
La restauració podrà obrir des de les sis del matí fins a la mitjanit a partir de dilluns vinent i les reunions socials podran ser de fins a 10 persones, segons ha avançat RAC1. La limitació de les trobades socials, però, que ara eren de fins a sis persones, està pendent de l'aval del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC).
El Govern ja va anunciar la setmana passada que els bars podrien obrir a les sis del matí, però el Procicat ha decidit ara ampliar l'horari també a la nit i passar del tancament a les 23.00 hores a la mitjanit, una hora més. Les altres novetats en matèria de restriccions van ser les ampliacions d'aforaments en cultura, esports i universitats.
