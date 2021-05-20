Estàs llegint: La restauració podrà obrir fins a mitjanit i les reunions podran ser de 10 persones

La restauració podrà obrir fins a mitjanit i les reunions podran ser de 10 persones

El Procicat relaxa una mica més les mesures de cara al pròxim dilluns, després d'haver permès l'obertura de vespre de bars i restaurants i augmentat els aforaments a la cultura, les  universitats i els esports. La limitació de persones està pendent de la ratificació del TSJC

Un cambrer servint una taula en una terrassa de Sitges. Imatge del diumenge 28 de març del 2021. Gemma Sánchez / ACN

La restauració podrà obrir des de les sis del matí fins a la mitjanit a partir de dilluns vinent i les reunions socials podran ser de fins a 10 persones, segons ha avançat RAC1. La limitació de les trobades socials, però, que ara eren de fins a sis persones, està pendent de l'aval del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC).

El Govern ja va anunciar la setmana passada que els bars podrien obrir a les sis del matí, però el Procicat ha decidit ara ampliar l'horari també a la nit i passar del tancament a les 23.00 hores a la mitjanit, una hora més. Les altres novetats en matèria de restriccions van ser les ampliacions d'aforaments en cultura, esports i universitats.

