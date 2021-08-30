El president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, ha descartat aquest dilluns reobrir l'oci nocturn en les pròximes setmanes, fins que s'estabilitzi la situació hospitalària, per evitar una "desescalada ràpida" que propiciï la sisena onada de Covid-19 a Catalunya. "Ens ha passat cinc vegades, volem que ens passi una sisena, amb una desescalada ràpida? Hem d'intentar, com a mínim, no cometre els mateixos errors", ha dit en una entrevista a TV3.



Després de l'aixecament del toc de queda, els botellots nocturns a Catalunya s'han multiplicat, sobretot en cap de setmana, i les patronals de l'oci nocturn han redoblat les seves exigències per reobrir discoteques i locals musicals més enllà de les 00.30 hores. Malgrat comprendre l'"angoixa" que pateixen els treballadors i empresaris del sector, Aragonès ha rebutjat aquesta opció perquè "està molt clar el que ha passat en les anteriors onades". Abans de reobrir els locals d'oci nocturn, ha subratllat, cal "estabilitzar bé" la situació epidemiològica i "descongestionar l'àmbit assistencial i sanitari".



El president català ha refusat opinar sobre quan podria arribar la reobertura de bars musicals i discoteques, tot i que sí que ha apuntat que primer cal "superar l'inici de curs escolar". Precisament aquest dimarts acaba el termini que el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) va donar al Govern perquè justifiqui la seva negativa a reobrir l'oci nocturn, arran d'un recurs presentat per la Fecasarm, la patronal del sector.

No concep la taula de diàleg sense Sánchez

En l'entrevista, Aragonès també ha parlat de la taula de diàleg entre els governs català i espanyol, que s'ha de reprendre la setmana del 13 de setembre. En concret, ha manifestat que no la concep sense la presència del cap del govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez. També ha avisat al president espanyol que, si no compleix l'acord d'investidura entre PSOE i ERC -que fixava el compromís per resoldre el conflicte en la taula de diàleg-, "tot saltarà pels aires". Aragonès també ha augurat que Catalunya haurà votat la resolució del conflicte polític abans del 2030 i que, per tant, el país podrà presentar-se amb la seva pròpia bandera als Jocs Olímpics d'Hivern d'aquest any.

