Els teatres i cinemes recuperen aquest divendres la plena ocupació de les sales un any i mig després de l'inici de la pandèmia, gràcies a la caiguda del gruix de les restriccions a Catalunya. El Temporada Alta ja ha posat a la venda noves localitats aquesta setmana per unes platees que, habitualment, freguen sempre la plena ocupació. El Festival de Cinema de Sitges, que ja encara el tram final, podrà vendre els tres últims dies el 100% de localitats de les sales, una fita que feia dos anys que no assolia. També estudia fer una nova sessió matinal com agraïment a la fidelitat del públic. L'any passat va començar podent omplir el 80% de les sales de cinema i, a la meitat del festival, van haver de rebaixar l'aforament al 50%.



La millora en l’evolució de la pandèmia i la generalització de la vacunació ha permès a les activitats culturals ampliar la seva capacitat del 70% al 100% i eliminar el nombre màxim d’espectadors, que fins ara estava fixat en 1.000 persones en espais tancats i fins a un màxim de 3.000 amb condicions de ventilació reforçades. El límit a l'aire lliure se situava en les 4.000 persones.

Concerts i festivals a peu dret al 70%

Els concerts i festivals en espais tancats amb el públic dret o possibilitat de ball s’assimilen a l’oci nocturn i hauran de complir les condicions d’aquesta activitat. És a dir, permetran una capacitat màxima del 70% i requeriran passaport Covid. A l’aire lliure, l’ocupació permesa serà del 100% amb distància, i si no es pot mantenir, cal mantenir la mascareta. En cultura popular, també s’eliminen totes les limitacions. No hi ha límit en el nombre de participants en castells, cobles, grups teatrals o de dansa, etc., ni tampoc en el nombre de participants, sempre que no siguin situacions anàlogues a l’oci nocturn. Pel que fa els horaris, s’eliminen les restriccions que hi havia i les diferents activitats es tornen a regir per la normativa sectorial preexistent abans de la pandèmia.

