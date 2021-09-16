BARCELONA
El Govern de la Generalitat ha aprovat, en el marc del Procicat, la pròrroga de les mesures de contenció davant la Covid-19 a Catalunya publicades la setmana passada. Això suposa, entre d'altres qüestions, que es manté l'horari actual de bars i restaurants, que han d'acabar l'activitat com a màxim a les 00:30h. No obstant això, la nova resolució, que entrarà en vigor aquest divendres, 17 de setembre, i té una vigència de set dies, sí que preveu l’acceptació del pla presentat pel Departament de Cultura que permetrà accelerar la recuperació de l’activitat castellera.
En aquest sentit, ara els castellers podran fer construccions de fins a 160 persones, amb mascareta, protocols d’entrada i sortida de les places i un màxim de 15 minuts de durada per a la construcció de cada castell. A més, hauran de demostrar que tenen la pauta de vacunació completa o una PCR negativa en les darreres 48 hores, mentre que als menors de 12 anys se’ls farà tests d’antígens ràpids (TAR).
La resta de mesures aprovades la setmana passada continuen vigents. Així, no hi ha limitació de les reunions o trobades familiars i de caràcter social, tant en l’àmbit públic com en el privat, però se segueix mantenint com a recomanació limitar les trobades a un màxim de deu persones. La setmana passada ja es va eliminar també la limitació a un 70% de l’aforament als actes i cerimònies civils o religioses, inclosos casaments, culte i cerimònies fúnebres.
