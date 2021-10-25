El Departament de Salut estudia aplicar el passaport Covid en altres sectors a banda de l'oci nocturn si hi ha més de 100 persones ingressades a les UCI. N'ha parlat aquest dilluns la secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, apuntant que es tracta d'una de les "diverses estratègies" que estan explorant per evitar al "màxim" les restriccions. "El conseller sempre ha parlat de més de 100 persones a les unitats de crítics, ara estem per sota, però cal veure quin efecte ha tingut el cap de setmana", ha especificat.



Cabezas ha afirmat que les incidències són encara "baixes" però que caldrà estar atents als pròxims dies i setmanes per veure quins passos s'haurien de seguir en cas que la situació empitjori. "Estem fent un seguiment continu", ha subratllat. Segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, ara mateix hi ha 90 persones ingressades en llit de crítics amb coronavirus i, de fet, ja fa dues setmanes que aquest indicador es manté per sota del centenar.



Aquest diumenge, la presidenta del Comitè Científic Assessor del Departament de Salut en matèria de Covid-19, la doctora Magda Campins, va proposar estendre el passaport Covid a restaurants, espais culturals o gimnasos, especialment si la incidència de la pandèmia segueix en augment. Per a la doctora les properes dues setmanes seran "decisives" per valorar quines mesures prendre. En tot cas, ha afirmat que l'ampliació del passaport Covid més enllà de l'oci nocturn és "probablement" el "proper pas" per evitar fer restriccions més importants. Segons Campins, la mesura, a més, té menys impacte econòmic que tancar o restringir horaris a determinats sectors, opcions que ha remarcat que no estan sobre la taula.

Paral·lelament, el secretari general de la patronal Pimec, Josep Ginesta, va plantejar fa uns dies que es pogués suspendre de sou i de feina els treballadors sense certificat Covid, una opció refusada per altres patronals, per advocats i pels sindicats.

