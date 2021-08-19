El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) només autoritza mantenir el toc de queda en 19 dels 148 municipis catalans que demanava el Govern. Després de deliberar sobre la petició de pròrroga de les mesures anticovid, la sala Contenciós-Administrativa ha optat per mantenir les limitacions de moviment entre la 1 i les 6h als municipis d'Alcarràs, Amposta, Arenys de Munt, Badia del Vallès, Balaguer, Banyoles, Calafell, Celrà, Cervelló, Gelida, Manlleu, Martorell, Montblanc, Móra d'Ebre, Palafolls, Salt, Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Sarrià de Ter i Torroella de Montgrí.

En aquest sentit, el tribunal fixa com a criteri tenir una incidència acumulada en els darrers set dies superior als 250 casos per cada 100.000 habitants. Això en deixa fora, entre d'altres, Barcelona. Dimarts el Govern havia aprovat rebaixar la incidències acumulada de casos a 125 com a topall per quedar fora del confinament nocturn. Era la segona rebaixa, ja que dues setmanes abans el llindar havia baixat del 400 als 250 casos acumulats a set dies per 100.000 habitants.



En canvi, el TSJC sí que avala mantenir la limitació de 10 persones en reunions familiars i socials, així com la limitació del 70% del aforament en actes religiosos a tot el territori de Catalunya.

