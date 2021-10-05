Estàs llegint: L'oci nocturn reobrirà aquest divendres amb passaport Covid

Público
Público

Restriccions covid L'oci nocturn reobrirà aquest divendres amb passaport Covid

Des del 23 de setembre poden obrir els espais exterior dels locals fins les 3 de la matinada, tot i que no s'hi permet el ball

Diverses persones es concenctren davant la discoteca Opium, al front marítim de Barcelona.
Diverses persones es concenctren davant la discoteca Opium, al front marítim de Barcelona, en una imatge de fa unes setmanes. Blanca Blay / ACN

barcelona

Finalment, aquest divendres 8 d'octubre l'oci nocturn podrà reobrir en espais interiors i utilitzant la pista de ball, després que així ho validi el Govern aquest dimarts, després de pactar-ho amb les patronals del sector. Per accedir a les discoteques, però, caldrà acreditar el passaport Covid i a l'interior serà necessari l'ús de mascaretes. La informació l'ha avançat l'ACN.

Actualment estan oberts només els espais exteriors dels locals d'oci nocturn fins a les tres de la matinada i sense ball. Aquesta reobertura parcial es va produir el 23 de setembre, després que les discoteques i les sales de festes portessin més de 100 dies tancades des de l'explosió de casos de la cinquena onada a finals de juny. El sector fa temps que reclama l'obertura dels locals atenent a l'evolució positiva de la pandèmia i com a via per aturar els macrobotellots que s'han anat succeint durant els darrers mesos.

Etiquetas

selección público