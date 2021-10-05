Finalment, aquest divendres 8 d'octubre l'oci nocturn podrà reobrir en espais interiors i utilitzant la pista de ball, després que així ho validi el Govern aquest dimarts, després de pactar-ho amb les patronals del sector. Per accedir a les discoteques, però, caldrà acreditar el passaport Covid i a l'interior serà necessari l'ús de mascaretes. La informació l'ha avançat l'ACN.



Actualment estan oberts només els espais exteriors dels locals d'oci nocturn fins a les tres de la matinada i sense ball. Aquesta reobertura parcial es va produir el 23 de setembre, després que les discoteques i les sales de festes portessin més de 100 dies tancades des de l'explosió de casos de la cinquena onada a finals de juny. El sector fa temps que reclama l'obertura dels locals atenent a l'evolució positiva de la pandèmia i com a via per aturar els macrobotellots que s'han anat succeint durant els darrers mesos.

