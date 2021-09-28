La millora de la situació epidemiològica i la reducció de la pressió assistencial provoca que el Procicat continuï amb la flexibilització de les restriccions. A la reunió d'aquest dimarts a la tarda validarà l'ampliació de les taules en l'interior de bars i restaurants, així com de l'aforament dels grans equipaments esportius. Ho ha avançant la portaveu del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, en la roda de premsa posterior al Consell Executiu. El que continua sense data definitiva, però, és l'obertura de l'oci nocturn, malgrat les pressions del sector.



En concret, segons ha avançat Plaja, les taules podran ser de fins a deu persones en l'interior de bars i restaurants, quan fins ara el topall era de sis. Pel que fa als equipaments esportius amb una capacitat superior als 10.000 espectadors, el límit d'aforament s'amplia del 40% al 60%. En canvi, encara no se sap quan reobrirà l'oci nocturn, si bé el Govern estudia avançar-ho al 8 d'octubre, una setmana abans de la previsió inicial. Això sí, caldria acreditar el certificat Covid per poder accedir a l'interior dels locals. En qualsevol cas, serà el TSJC qui autoritzi la reobertura.

