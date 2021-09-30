Retards en la primera jornada de vaga a Renfe amb acusacions creuades entre empresa i sindicats

Retards a Renfe en la primera jornada de vaga dels maquinistes, a qui l'empresa acusa d'incompliment dels serveis mínims. A Rodalies només haurien circulat la meitat dels trens previstos. El sindicat convocant, Semaf, ho nega i acusa l'empresa de "mala gestió" per no haver entregat la carta de serveis mínims a molts maquinistes.

També hi ha vaga convocada per l'1, 4, 5, 7, 8 11 i 12 d'octubre

Segons un comunicat del sindicat, aquest dimecres es van entregar menys d'una tercera part de les cartes de serveis mínims. Semaf ha garantit que tots els treballadors que han rebut i signat la comunicació que estaven inclosos en els serveis mínims s'han presentat a la feina; i ha afegit que molts han exercit el seu dret de vaga perquè desconeixien si formaven part dels maquinistes convocats.



Per la seva banda, a primera hora del matí, Renfe ha atribuït els retards i l'incompliment dels serveis mínims a l'absència d'alguns maquinistes. La companyia ha assegurat que es pronunciarà "amb tota la duresa possible" contra la postura d'aquests treballadors i s'ha mostrat convençuda que es tracta d'una acció deliberada.



Semaf, que representa el 85% dels maquinistes, va convocar aturades per als dies 30 de setembre i 1, 4, 5, 7, 8 11 i 12 d'octubre per reclamar la "integritat" en la prestació dels serveis del Grup Renfe i la falta de restabliment de treballadors, que s'ha traduït en 700 treballadors menys i un miler de trens diaris menys, d'acord amb el sindicat. La vaga també afecta els trens de mitja distància, amb un 65% de serveis mínims, i els AVE, amb un 72%.

