El risc de morir per Covid cau un 98% a les residències després de la vacunació amb Pfizer

El risc de morir per Covid ha caigut un 98% a les residències després de rebre dues dosis de Pfizer. Aquest és el resultat d'un estudi elaborat a residències i personal sanitari de Catalunya que signa com a principal autora la subdirectora general de Promoció de la Salut, Carmen Cabezas. Els resultats, que avança RAC1, mostren com la vacunació amb dues dosis redueix entre un 88 i un 95% el risc de contagi. Aquesta protecció és del 95% entre els treballadors sanitaris, del 92% entre el personal de residències i del 88% entre els residents. Amb només una dosi, la reducció de les infeccions és d'entre un 40 i un 50%. L'estudi s'ha fet sobre unes 117.000 persones, la meitat personal sanitari i l'altra meitat residents i treballadors de residències.



En concret, l'estudi mostra que una única dosi redueix el risc d'infecció un 42% entre les persones que viuen en residències, un 35% entre el personal d'aquestes residències i un 32% entre treballadors sanitaris. Els investigadors alerten però que tot i aquesta modesta protecció s'han de mantenir les mesures de protecció alternatives, especialment durant les dues primers setmanes posteriors a la vacunació.



Altres signants de l'estudi són el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, i el professor de Farmacoepidemiologia Daniel Prieto Alhambra. La investigació apunta que faran falta altres estudis en el futur per veure si l'efectivitat que dona la vacunació es manté a mig i llarg termini.

