El risc de rebrot a Catalunya es manté alt però consolida la tendència a la baixa

Catalunya suma 1.166 nous casos de Covid-19 confirmats per PCR aquest diumenge, elevant la xifra total als 115.464, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Per tant, aquesta xifra suposa un registre de 176 positius menys que ahir (1.342). La xifra de casos amb totes les proves és de 138.345 (1.214 més en les últimes hores).
Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, han mort 13.093 persones, 24 més que en el darrer balanç. Dels traspassats en les darreres hores, 10 han estat a la ciutat de Barcelona i sis a la regió metropolitana nord. Els ingressats als hospitals pugen en dues persones i són ara 690, dels quals 123 estan a l'UCI, una xifra sense variacions des del darrer registre.
El risc de rebrot continua amb una tendència a la baixa d'ençà que es va aproximar als 200 punts i disminueix prop de sis punts en les darreres 24 hores amb un índex de 180,88, mentre que la velocitat de propagació (Rt) baixa lleugerament del llindar de l'1, amb 0,98, un fet que indicaria que la transmissió comunitària està força controlada.
