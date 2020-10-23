Estàs llegint: El risc de rebrot continua desbocat i ja bat rècords superant els 600 punts

El risc de rebrot continua desbocat i ja bat rècords superant els 600 punts

Les hospitalitzacions registrades en 24 hores es doblen respecte les recollides ahir i ja hi ha un total de 1.698 persones ingressades, 296 de les quals es troben a les UCI. En l'actualització de dades s'han declarat 5.295 nous casos confirmats i 23 noves morts.

Diversos sanitaris treballen amb un pacient amb Covid-19 a l'UCI de l'Hospital de Mataró, el 19 d'octubre de 2020. Jordi Pujolar | ACN
El risc de rebrot torna a batre rècords a Catalunya: després que aquest dimecres superés el llindar dels 500 punts, aquest mateix divendres ja ha superat els 600 i se situa en 635,71 punts, amb una suma de 68,79 en 24 hores. Les darreres dades publicades pel Departament de Salut també marquen un augment de la taxa de transmissió d'1,40 a 1,46, un fet que indica que cada 100 persones positives contagien 146 més.

A més, en només 24 hores, els hospitals han ingressat 72 persones més, quasi el doble de les que van ingressar ahir, 39. L'ascens exponencial dels positius torna a pressionar els centres sanitaris i les seves Unitats de Cures Intensives (UCI), que ja sumen un total de 1.698 persones ingressades, 296 de les quals es troben a les UCI.

En l'actualització de dades s'han declarat 5.295 nous casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA), fins als 192.437 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. També s'ha informat de 21 noves morts a Catalunya, amb un total de 13.725. 

