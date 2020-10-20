El risc de rebrot s'enfila a Catalunya al nivell més alt des de l'inici de la pandèmia

L'evolució de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya continua empitjorant, fins al punt que el risc de rebrot ha assolit els 466 punts, el nivell més alt des de l'inici de la pandèmia, superant els 454 punts del 20 de març, fins ara el topall. L'índex creix 28 punts respecte l'anterior balanç del Departament de Salut. El risc, per tant, és elevadíssim, tenint en compte que a partir de 100 es considera molt elevat. En canvi, la taxa de transmissió o velocitat de contagi, l'Rt, baixa lleugerament, d'1,30 a 1,28, però segueix per sobre del llindar de risc, a l'1. Segons aquesta Rt cada 100 positius contagia 128 persones més.

En l'actualització de dades s'han declarat 2.855 nous casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA), fins als 179.162 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. També s'ha informat de 51 noves morts a Catalunya, el triple que ahir, amb un total de 13.670. D'altra banda, hi ha 77 ingressats més per coronavirus als hospitals catalans, amb un total de 1.385 persones, 239 de les quals a l'UCI (+25).