Roldán deixa Ciutadans i fitxa pel PP

L'actual portaveu de Ciutadans al Senat, Lorena Roldán, s'ha donat de baixa de la formació i ha fitxat pel PP. Així ho ha anunciat en una carta publicada al seu compte de Twitter, en què afirma que abandona el seient al Senat i tots els càrrecs orgànics que ostenta dins el partit per sumar-se al projecte d'Alejandro Fernández. Roldán va ser apartada com a cap de llista de la formació de dretes per les properes eleccions catalanes tot i haver guanyat les primàries, i Carlos Carrizosa va ser proposat per l'executiva en el seu lloc.

La diputada afirma que li costa reconèixer decisions de l'executiva preses "de forma unilateral"

"Avui acabo la meva etapa a Ciutadans. Una decisió difícil però molt meditada", ha escrit Roldán des del seu compte de Twitter, on ha explicat que ha renunciat al seu escó com a senadora i també als càrrecs òrganics de partit. Amb tot, no explicita que deixi el Parlament, on forma part ara de la Diputació Permanent.



Roldán posa de manifest que, tot i els "èxits aconseguits" per la formació els últims anys, entre els quals cita guanyar les eleccions catalanes el 2017, des de fa uns mesos li costa "reconèixer certes decisions adoptades per l'executiva permanent del partit, moltes d'elles preses de forma unilateral". La diputada destaca que, a les portes de les eleccions del 14-F, és necessari un projecte que no tingui "complexos davant del separatisme", cosa que encarna la proposta de Fernández, segons diu.

