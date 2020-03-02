Romeva surt per primer cop de la presó de Lledoners en aplicació de l'article 100.2

Raül Romeva ha sortit per primer cop de la presó de Lledoners aquest dilluns en aplicació de l'article 100.2 del règim penitenciari. Ho ha fet quan passaven deu minuts de les onze. Anava acompanyat per la seva dona, l'eurodiputada d'ERC Diana Riba, així com d'excompanys de feina del Departament d'Afers Exteriors. La Junta de Tractament de la presó va acordar la setmana passada que l'exconseller pogués sortir tres dies a la setmana per treballar. Podrà estar fora de la presó sis hores al dia, inclòs el temps de desplaçament. La Fiscalia, en canvi, s'ha oposat a l'aplicació dels diversos 100.2, amb l'argument que són un "tercer grau encobert".



Fins ara, ja han sortit de la presó en aplicació d’aquest article Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Quim Forn, Carme Forcadell i Dolors Bassa. Aquesta setmana també està previst que surti Oriol Junqueras, que treballarà al campus universitari de Manresa. Els dos únics presos polítics que, de moment, no han rebut l'autorització per sortir de la presó via 100.2 són els exconsellers Jordi Turull i Josep Rull.



Romeva treballarà per una associació privada avaluant els avenços dels Acords de Pau de Dayton, que van posar fi a la guerra de Bòsnia, en el 25è aniversari de la seva signatura. També orientarà l'entitat en la tasca de recuperar la memòria de la relació amb els Balcans, especialment entre Catalunya i Bòsnia i Hercegovina, i entre Barcelona i Sarajevo, promovent reflexions, anàlisis, recerques i coneixements sobre els conflictes civils i sobre el paper de la ciutadania i l'acció comunitària en situacions de conflicte o emergència.

