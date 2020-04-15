Rosa Peral i Albert López, condemnats a 25 i 20 anys de presó pel crim de la Guàrdia Urbana

barcelona
L'Audiència de Barcelona ha condemnat Rosa Peral i Albert López a 25 i 20 anys de presó en considerar-los culpables d'assassinat amb traïdoria per la mort de l'agent Pedro Rodríguez, en el que es coneix com el crim de la Guàrdia Urbana. El jutge considera provat que van planificar i executar un pla per matar la víctima, parella de Peral, en qui recau una condemna més llarga per l'agreujant de parentesc. Peral i López eren amants. A més a més, la sala imposa als dos acusats el pagament d'una indemnització de 885.000 euros a la família de la víctima.
El judici amb jurat popular per esclarir el cas del cadàver calcinat que es va trobar en un turisme cremat el maig del 2017 al Pantà de Foix va constar de 26 sessions en vista pública durant un mes i mig en què van intervenir 57 testimonis, 38 perits i 15 forenses. Les últimes sessions es van accelerar en motiu del coronavirus.
