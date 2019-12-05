El videoclip amb la cançó Con altura, de la cantant catalana Rosalía, és, amb 1.141 milions de reproduccions, el musical més vist del 2019 a Youtube a l'Estat espanyol i ocupa el segon lloc a nivell mundial, segons la llista anual de la plataforma de vídeo, informa l'agència EFE.



La cantant de Sant Esteve de Sesrovires, que aquest cap de setmana protagonitza dos concerts al Palau Sant Jordi, és una dels dos artistes que aquest any han superat els mil milions de reproduccions, al costat de Daddy Yankee. Aquests concerts, pels quals ja s'han exhaurit totes les entrades, seran els primers de la temporada amb protagonista única en un gran recinte de Barcelona.



Amb el videoclip Con Altura, amb J. Balvin, va aconseguir dos premis MTV.

A Rosalía la segueix en la llista de videoclips musicals més vistos el 2019 Con calma, de Daddy Yankee; China, de Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna i J. Balvin; Contando Lunares, de Don Patricio i Cruz Cafuné; Secreto, de Anuel AA i Karol G, i HP, de Maluma.



A nivell mundial, Rosalía ocupa el segon lloc d'una llista que encapçala Con Calma de Daddy Yankee, amb 1.603 milions de reproduccions.

La música llatina i en castellà va cedir en el 2019 espai en la llista dels vídeos musicals més vistos: l'any passat va obtenir 8 dels 10 primers llocs enfront dels 6 d'aquest any.



En l'apartat de televisió, entreteniment i comèdia, el vídeo més vist a Espanya està encapçalat per una actuació del programa Got Talent del cantant conegut com El Cejas, amb més de 25 milions de reproduccions.



El segueix l'entrevista de Broncano al jugador del Barça Gerard Piqué a La Resistència. La resta d'entrades estan ocupades per youtubers com El Rubius, The Grefg, AuronPlay o Willyrex, amb vídeos relacionats amb partides de videojocs i que ja van estar l'any passat presents en aquesta llista.