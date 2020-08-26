Rosalía, nominada a millor artista de l'any als Billboard de la Música Llatina

barcelona
Billboard ha anunciat els finalistes als premis de la Música Llatina, originalment programats per al mes d'abril i que la pandèmia va obligar a anul·lar.
L'organització ha reprogramat l'esdeveniment, que tindrà lloc el 21 d'octubre a Miami, i que ha nominat la cantant catalana Rosalía com a millor artista femenina de l'any. Alhora, optarà a dues nominacions més en la categoria de millor cançó de pop llatí de l'any amb Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí juntament amb Ozuna, i per Con altura amb J Balvin i El Guincho.
L'acte, en què es commemorarà el 30è aniversari, la Setmana Billboard de Música Llatina, inclourà converses d'estrelles de la música, tallers i actuacions en directe, amb la participació d'artistes com la mateixa Rosalía, J Balvin, Los Tigres del Norte i Ozuna.
