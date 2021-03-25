Rovira sobre la negociació: "Ens hem de posar d'acord amb màxima generositat per construir un lideratge compartit"

La secretària general d'ERC, Marta Rovira, ha defensat que cal construir un "lideratge compartit" de l'independentisme i recuperar espais per treballar conjuntament. "Si no, no avançarem", ha avisat en una entrevista a 'El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio'. D'aquesta manera, ha fet referència a l'escull que encalla les negociacions entre ERC i JxCat: el Consell per la República. Segons Rovira, cal un acord sobre què té ganes d'aportar Carles Puigdemont "amb màxima generositat per construir un lideratge col·lectiu" i ha subratllat que el projecte independentista té una "'pluralitat immensa". Rovira ha fet una crida a "abandonar retrets" i mirar cap al futur per refer les confiances amb "voluntat i actitud".

Rovira ha defensat que s'han de recuperar espais de treball conjunt de l'independentisme per consensuar una estratègia i per construir un "lideratge compartit" que respongui a la "diversitat" del moviment. Uns espais que, per a Rovira, han d'estar fora del focus públic i mediàtic per poder fer "debats honestos". En aquest sentit, ha conclòs que s'ha de tenir el compromís de "repensar" tots aquests espais, inclòs el Consell per la República.

"El president Puigdemont no és un debat. Té tot el nostre reconeixement i suport com a president represaliat. Ens hem de posar d'acord sobre què té ganes de fer i aportar. Ens hem de posar d'acord amb màxima generositat per construir un lideratge compartit", ha conclòs. I és que, segons la dirigent dels republicans, el projecte independentista té una "pluralitat immensa" i cadascú hi ha de tenir el seu encaix.

Per poder refer les confiances, la secretària general d'ERC, que fa tres anys que viu a Ginebra, creu que és "clau" no quedar-se estancats en el passat i en vivències molt personals per tal de mirar endavant i construir una "nova etapa".



Rovira ha defensat que Pere Aragonès té la "legitimitat" de presentar-se aquest divendres al ple d'investidura encara que no tingui prou suports per ser escollit president de la Generalitat. "Ha de tenir la possibilitat d'explicar que hi ha un pla de govern possible i a partir d'aquí, que cadascú expliqui el sentit del seu vot", ha argumentat.

Preguntada per què passaria si les bases de les organitzacions integrades en la CUP-G rebutgen el preacord amb ERC, Rovira ha respost que llavors s'haurà de seguir treballant per poder millorar-lo i ha afegit que és el "deure i la responsabilitat" que tenen. En aquest context, ha considerat que el preacord amb els anticapitalistes no és un document finit sinó un "text viu".