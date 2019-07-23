Rufián demana diàleg al Govern espanyol i critica l'enfrontament entre Sánchez i Iglesias: "És l'esquerra traient-se els ulls"

El portaveu d'ERC al Congrés, Gabriel Rufián, ha criticat aquest dimarts el discurs d'investidura de Pedro Sánchez i el seu enfrontament amb Pablo Iglesias a la Cambra. El dirigent català ha assegurat que, o el candidat socialista "és un irresponsable" o "realment vol eleccions, la veritat, no sé que és pitjor".
"Tinc una notícia per a vostè: no té majoria absoluta i per més que actuï com si la tingués, no la tindrà. Què fa demanant-li l'abstenció a la dreta? Què fa ignorant-nos a nosaltres? Dues hores de discurs i només un comentari durant tres segons al final als seus hipotètics socis, Unidas Podemos, i zero mencions a Catalunya, el principal problema que té sobre la taula", ha assegurat Rufián.
El portaveu d'ERC ha criticat el to del debat que es va viure dilluns entre Sánchez i el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. "Semblava un debat preelectoral de l'esquerra traient-se els ulls mentre la dreta aplaudia amb les orelles. Estan jugant a pòquer amb la il·lusió dels ciutadans que van sortir a votar per frenar el feixisme", ha dit el portaveu d'ERC.
En aquest sentit, el dirigent català ha advertit sobre els riscos de l'enfrontament entre PSOE i Unidas Podemos, que pot derivar en el fracàs d'un acord i de la investidura: "Estan jugant a la ruleta russa de donar-li una segona oportunitat a Casado, Rivera i Abascal. l'únic obstacle al fet que la senyora Arrimadas sigui ministra de l'Interior, Marcos de Quinto ministre d'Economia, Toni Cantó ministre de Cultura i Santiago Abascal ministre de Defensa, són vostès i nosaltres què farem? ", s'ha preguntat Rufián.
