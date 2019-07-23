Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Rufián demana diàleg al Govern espanyol i critica l'enfrontament entre Sánchez i Iglesias: "És l'esquerra traient-se els ulls"

El portaveu d'ERC al Congrés adverteix el candidat socialista i al líder d'Unidas Podemos sobre els riscos del fracàs de la investidura: "Estan jugant amb la ruleta russa de donar-li una segona oportunitat a Casado, Rivera i Abascal".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, ha reanudado con su intervención el debate de investidura, este martes en el Congreso, la segunda jornada del debate del candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez, en la que se celebra la primera votación, sin que cuente, de

Gabriel Rufián, durant la seva intervenció en el debat d'investidura. EFE/ Ballesteros

El portaveu d'ERC al Congrés, Gabriel Rufián, ha criticat aquest dimarts el discurs d'investidura de Pedro Sánchez i el seu enfrontament amb Pablo Iglesias a la Cambra. El dirigent català ha assegurat que, o el candidat socialista "és un irresponsable" o "realment vol eleccions, la veritat, no sé que és pitjor".

"Tinc una notícia per a vostè: no té majoria absoluta i per més que actuï com si la tingués, no la tindrà. Què fa demanant-li l'abstenció a la dreta? Què fa ignorant-nos a nosaltres? Dues hores de discurs i només un comentari durant tres segons al final als seus hipotètics socis, Unidas Podemos, i zero mencions a Catalunya, el principal problema que té sobre la taula", ha assegurat Rufián.

El portaveu d'ERC ha criticat el to del debat que es va viure dilluns entre Sánchez i el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. "Semblava un debat preelectoral de l'esquerra traient-se els ulls mentre la dreta aplaudia amb les orelles. Estan jugant a pòquer amb la il·lusió dels ciutadans que van sortir a votar per frenar el feixisme", ha dit el portaveu d'ERC.

En aquest sentit, el dirigent català ha advertit sobre els riscos de l'enfrontament entre PSOE i Unidas Podemos, que pot derivar en el fracàs d'un acord i de la investidura: "Estan jugant a la ruleta russa de donar-li una segona oportunitat a Casado, Rivera i Abascal. l'únic obstacle al fet que la senyora Arrimadas sigui ministra de l'Interior, Marcos de Quinto ministre d'Economia, Toni Cantó ministre de Cultura i Santiago Abascal ministre de Defensa, són vostès i nosaltres què farem? ", s'ha preguntat Rufián.

((Hi haurà ampliació))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas