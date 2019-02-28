"Respondré al senyor Smith [Javier Ortega Smith] i al seu company de Vox perquè m'ho ha demanat la defensa, però em sembla una vergonya que estiguin aquí". El portaveu adjunt d'ERC en el Congrés dels Diputats, Gabriel Rufián, arrencava així aquest dijous la seva declaració com a testimoni en el judici al procés, carregant contra la presència en la causa dels ultradretans de Vox, que exerceixen com a acusació popular.



Davant la Sala penal del Tribunal Suprem, i quan l'advocat de Vox Pedro Fernández ha afirmat que li realitzaria una única pregunta, Rufián ha incidit que li sembla "una vergonya" que se'ls permeti ser acusació, "que estiguin aquí com a partit xenòbof i racista".



El president de la Sala, Manuel Marchena, ha tallat a Rufián per permetre a Vox que fes la seva pregunta, sobre si va tenir coneixement o no que la comissió judicial que va registrar la Conselleria d'Economia el 20 de setembre de 2017 "va haver de sortir per un edifici adjacent", davant les protestes que estaven tenint lloc davant la Conselleria. "No [vaig tenir coneixement]. És una fake new com que el castellà està perseguit a Catalunya", etzibava als ultradretans.

