Com era de preveure, la participació a les eleccions espanyoles d'aquest diumenge està per sota de les que es van celebrar el 28 d'abril. La caiguda de la participació ha crescut des de les 14h. Si aleshores l'assistència a les urnes era 3,6 punts inferior a la de fa mig any, a les 18h, el percentatge arriba al 3,9% al conjunt de l'Estat, mentre que a Catalunya és inferior en 4,3 punts. En xifres absolutes, la participació és del 56,86% a l'Estat i del 59,88% a Catalunya.



Per províncies, on menys cau l'assistència a les urnes és a Lleida, amb 4,1 punts menys, si bé la major participació es dona a Barcelona, amb el 60,48%. A la província, l'assistència a les urnes cau 4,3 punts, la mateixa dada que a Girona, amb una participació en aquest cas del 59,4%. A Tarragona, amb una caiguda de 4,6 punts, la participació és del 57,77%, mentre que a Lleida és del 56,5%.

