S'accentua la caiguda de la velocitat de transmissió de l'epidèmia, però encara no baixa la pressió assistencial

barcelona
Un dia més, el risc de rebrot, la velocitat de transmissió de l'epidèmia -o taxa Rt- i la incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies tornen a caure de manera significativa, però el descens de tots aquests indicadors encara no es nota amb força en la pressió assistencial. Segons el darrer balanç que ha fet públic el Departament de Salut, ara mateix a Catalunya hi ha 2.535 persones ingressades als hospitals amb Covid-19, 11 més que ahir (i 69 per damunt de les que hi havia dissabte). A les UCI n'hi ha 587, set més que diumenge. Cal recordar que Salut aspira que el proper dilluns -quan s'aixequin algunes restriccions- la xifra se situï al voltant dels 400A més a més, en les darreres 24 hores s'han declarat 52 noves morts, de manera que el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia s'eleva ja a 15.132.
A nivell positiu, en canvi, la taxa Rt baixa vuit centèsimes més i ja se situa en el 0,72, acumulant deu dies per sota del llindar de l'1, que marca el control de l'epidèmia. Ara mateix, només 12 de les 42 comarques catalanes tenen una Rt per damunt de l'1, si bé d'aquestes n'hi ha sis que es troben entre l'1,0 i l'1,1. Paral·lelament, el risc de rebrot manté la baixada i ara és de 438 punts, 38 menys que en l'anterior balanç i la menor dada en més d'un mes.
La incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants és de 594 (28 menys), mentre que el nombre de nous casos és de 1.092, 779 menys que diumenge. Cal tenir en compte, però, que els caps de setmana sempre hi ha un cert retard a l'hora de transmetre les dades, de manera que probablement en el següent balanç dels contagis creixin.
