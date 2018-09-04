Público
S'ajorna la compareixença de Pablo Llarena davant la justícia belga fins al 25 de setembre

La justícia de Bèlgica ha concedit a la defensa del magistrat posposar el debat per tenir més temps per preparar la defensa. Llarena ha estat denunciat pels exiliats polítics per la seva presumpta imparcialitat en el cas contra els líders independentistes. Ni Llarena ni Carles Puigdemont han acudit a la cita, però sí que ho han fet els exconsellers Lluís Puig i Toni Comín.

La sala 7 del Tribunal de Primera Instància del jutjat francòfon de Brussel·les ha rebut aquest dimarts la demanda de Carles Puigdemont i diversos exconsellers exiliats contra el jutge Pablo Llarena, instructor de la causa per l'1-O. A l'esquerra, l'advocat de Llarena, Hackim Boularbah, i els advocats dels demandants, Christophe Marchand i Gonzalo Boye,d., entre d'altres. EFE/Javier Albisu

La compareixença davant la justícia del magistrat del Tribunal Suprem, Pablo Llarena, ha quedat aplaçada, després que la seva defensa així ho sol·licités. En una vista que ha durat pocs minuts, el jutjat de primera instància de Brussel·les, que havia de debatre l'admissió a tràmit de la demanda de Carles Puigdemont i la resta d'exconsellers a l'exili, ha decidit tornar a citar Llarena el 25 de setembre per celebrar la vista que s'havia de fer aquest dimarts.

L'advocat de Llarena, Hackim Boularbah, ha demanat aquesta demora perquè les parts presentin les conclusions escrites abans de la vista oral. Boularbah defensa que la justícia belga no és competent per debatre la validesa d'un jutge espanyol i posar en dubte la jurisprudència espanyola. A més, la defensa també ha demanat que siguin tres jutges els que dirimeixin aquesta demanda civil.

Aquest dimarts, ni Pablo Llarena ni Carles Puigdemont han assistit als tribunals belgues. Sí que ho han fet els exconsellers a l'exili Lluís Puig, qui ha reiterat que aquest dimarts s'ha donat un escenari de "normalitat" i de "tràmits judicials", i Toni Comín, qui ha denunciat que el Consell General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) de l'Estat espanyol hagi concedit l'empara al magistrat fora del termini legal, fet que ho qualifica com un "indici de prevaricació".

L'advocat dels polítics catalans, Gonzalo Boye, s'ha mostrat optimista davant els mitjans després de la curta cita judicial: "Hem pogut exercir el dret a la defesa en plena llibertat sense coaccions ni amenaces", que, segons ha explicat, haurien patit tan ell com la resta d'advocats belgues implicats en la demanda. Boye ha insistit per TV3 que comença un procés "llarg", tal com ja havien adelantat.

