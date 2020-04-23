S'alenteix el ritme de contagis i de morts per coronavirus a Catalunya

barcelona
Salut ha confirmat 136 morts per coronavirus en les últimes hores, que eleven el total a 9.186 des de l'inici de la pandèmia a Catalunya. Es tracta de la dada més baixa des que les funeràries la proporcionen. D'altra banda, els nous contagis han estat 754, per sota del miler per primer cop en tres dies, i el total arriba a 46.629 contagiats. A més, hi ha 87.232 casos diagnosticats com a possibles afectats de Covid-19.
Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, han mort a un centre hospitalari un total de 5.396 persones, ja fossin positius de coronavirus o un cas sospitós. A més, 2.621 han mort a una residència, 105 a un centre sociosanitari i 543 al domicili.
Pels que fa als ingressats de gravetat, un total de 3.413 persones ho han estat des de l'inici de la pandèmia, i actualment són 944, 64 menys que aquest dimecres, en el primer dia que han baixat de les 1.000 persones. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 7.597 són professionals sanitaris, mentre que 5.551 professionals de residències estan aïllats per haver donat positiu o ser un cas sospitós. D'altra banda, hi ha hagut un total de 25.984 altes hospitalàries, 1.197 en les últimes hores.
Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 9.104 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 17.099 són casos sospitosos.
L'estat espanyol ha registrat en les últimes 24 hores 440 morts per Covid-19, que eleven el total de defuncions per la malaltia a 22.157, segons dades del Ministeri de Sanitat d'aquest dijous. El nombre de casos nous continua pujant, amb 4.635 confirmats en les últimes hores (4.211 dimecres; 3.968 dimarts), i el total de positius des de l'inici de l'epidèmia se situa en 213.024. Pel que fa a les altes, 89.250 persones s'han curat, 3.335 en les últimes hores. Quant als professionals sanitaris, 34.355 s'han contagiat i han donat positiu en una prova per detectar el coronavirus.
