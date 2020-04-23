Estàs llegint: S'alenteix el ritme de contagis i de morts per coronavirus a Catalunya

S'alenteix el ritme de contagis i de morts per coronavirus a Catalunya

En les últimes hores han mort 136 persones, el nombre més baix des que les funeràries proporcionen les dades. Els nous contagis són 754, després de tres dies per sobre dels 1.000. Els pacients de gravetat continuen baixant i ja són inferiors al miler (944).

Una professional de l'Hospital Clínic lliura a un pacient ingressat una rosa i un llibre per Sant Jordi, en la pandèmia de coronavirus. Francisco Ávila / Hospital Clínic
Salut ha confirmat 136 morts per coronavirus en les últimes hores, que eleven el total a 9.186 des de l'inici de la pandèmia a Catalunya. Es tracta de la dada més baixa des que les funeràries la proporcionen. D'altra banda, els nous contagis han estat 754, per sota del miler per primer cop en tres dies, i el total arriba a 46.629 contagiats. A més, hi ha 87.232 casos diagnosticats com a possibles afectats de Covid-19.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, han mort a un centre hospitalari un total de 5.396 persones, ja fossin positius de coronavirus o un cas sospitós. A més, 2.621 han mort a una residència, 105 a un centre sociosanitari i 543 al domicili.

Pels que fa als ingressats de gravetat, un total de 3.413 persones ho han estat des de l'inici de la pandèmia, i actualment són 944, 64 menys que aquest dimecres, en el primer dia que han baixat de les 1.000 persones. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 7.597 són professionals sanitaris, mentre que 5.551 professionals de residències estan aïllats per haver donat positiu o ser un cas sospitós. D'altra banda, hi ha hagut un total de 25.984 altes hospitalàries, 1.197 en les últimes hores.

Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 9.104 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 17.099 són casos sospitosos.

L'estat espanyol ha registrat en les últimes 24 hores 440 morts per Covid-19, que eleven el total de defuncions per la malaltia a 22.157, segons dades del Ministeri de Sanitat d'aquest dijous. El nombre de casos nous continua pujant, amb 4.635 confirmats en les últimes hores (4.211 dimecres; 3.968 dimarts), i el total de positius des de l'inici de l'epidèmia se situa en 213.024. Pel que fa a les altes, 89.250 persones s'han curat, 3.335 en les últimes hores. Quant als professionals sanitaris, 34.355 s'han contagiat i han donat positiu en una prova per detectar el coronavirus. 

