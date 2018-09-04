S'aplaça la compareixença de Pablo Llarena davant la justícia belga fins el 25 de setembre

La justícia de Bèlgica ha concedit a la defensa del magistrat posposar el debat per tenir més temps per preparar la defensa. Llarena ha estat denunciat pels exiliats polítics per la seva presumpta imparcialitat en el cas contra els líders independentistes. Ni Llarena ni Carles Puigdemont han acudit a la cita, però sí que ho han fet els exconsellers Lluís Puig i Toni Comín.