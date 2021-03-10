Estàs llegint: S'emporten cap a l'Aragó les darreres obres de Sixena del Museu de Lleida

S'emporten cap a l'Aragó les darreres obres de Sixena del Museu de Lleida

Les últimes 42 obres d'un total de 111 originàries de les parròquies de la Franja de Ponent han sortit de la capital del Segrià cap al Museu Diocesà de Barbastre-Montsó. Un centenar de persones s'han concentrat davant la institució per mostrar el seu rebuig a l'entrega. 

Els operaris carregant una de les últimes obres de la Franja al camió que les trasllada del Museu de Lleida cap a Barbastre. Imatge del 10 de març de 2021. Laura Cortés / ACN

Un camió escortat pels Mossos i carregat amb les últimes 42 de les 111 obres d'art originàries de les parròquies de la Franja de Ponent ha sortit a dos quarts d'onze del Museu de Lleida en direcció al Museu Diocesà de Barbastre - Montsó en compliment de la decisió judicial que obliga el museu lleidatà a entregar la col·lecció d'art. Bona part dels béns formaven part de l'exposició permanent de l'equipament lleidatà, com el frontal de Tresserra, l'arqueta de Buira o el fragment de la retaule del Naixement i Epifania de Binacet.

Una quarantena d'obres més van marxar divendres passat i l'altra trentena es van fer en dos enviaments al febrer, després que el Consorci del Museu acordés lliurar-les a l'Aragó en compliment a l'execució provisional d'una sentència. Una comitiva del govern aragonès les rebrà al Museu Diocesà cap al migdia.

Davant el darrer lliurament, unes 150 persones s'han concentrat davant del museu per protestar-hi en contra.

