S'enlaira l'Enxaneta, el primer nanosatèl·lit català

El primer nanosatèl·lit del Govern s'ha enlairat aquest dilluns des del cosmòdrom rus Baikonour al Kazakhstan a les 7.07 h (hora catalana). El dispositiu estava a bord d'un coet Soyuz i és un dels dos que la Generalitat vol posar en òrbita per millorar la connectivitat global de l'Internet de les coses i l'observació de la Terra aquest any. El nanosatèl·lit, que un concurs infantil del Canal Super3 va batejar com a Enxaneta, hauria d'haver-se enlairat dissabte, però per problemes tècnics es va haver de posposar el llançament. És la primera missió del programa NewSpace del Govern, que ha organitzat un acte de seguiment del llançament des del CosmoCaixa, amb el conseller de Polítiques Digitals, Jordi Puigneró.

Un petit retard en la retransmissió en directe del llançament no ha permès fer el tradicional 'compte enrere' des de l'auditori del museu, que ha connectat amb Kazakhstan just en el moment en què el coet ja s'enlairava. La Generalitat impulsa aquest llançament de la mà de l'start-up catalana Sateliot. L'objectiu d'aquest dispositiu és permetre la comunicació i l'obtenció de dades de sensors ubicats arreu del territori, fins i tot en zones de difícil accés o que no tenen cobertura de la xarxa de telecomunicacions terrestres convencionals. Un cop a l'òrbita, el nanosatèl·lit permetrà millorar la connectivitat arreu del territori català.

Segons el Govern, les dades obtingudes pel nanosatèl·lit aportaran informació cabdal per incidir en la lluita contra el canvi climàtic. Es podrà fer monitoratge del cabal dels rius i de les reserves d'aigua, seguiment i protecció de la fauna salvatge o la recepció de dades meteorològiques d'estacions ubicades en llocs remots. També permetrà fer un monitoratge dels moviments del sòl per preveure desastres meteorològics, i de ramats i conreus per detectar malalties i poder definir estratègies més eficients.