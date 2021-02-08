S'intensifica el descens dels indicadors epidemiològics, tot i un repunt de la pressió assistencial

Els principals indicadors epidemiològics de la Covid-19 milloren a Catalunya i ja acumulen força dies a la baixa, si bé en les darreres 24 hores hi ha hagut un cert repunt de la pressió assistencial. En concret, segons les dades del darrer balanç del Departament de Salut, ara mateix hi ha 2.635 ingressats als hospitals amb la malaltia, 69 més que el dia anterior, mentre que a les unitats de crítics la xifra ha augmentat en 10 i arriba a les 694. En canvi, continua la caiguda de la velocitat de propagació, el risc de rebrot i la incidència acumulada.



En concret, la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt se situa en 0,86, tres centèsimes menys que el dia anterior i el nivell més baix des de finals de novembre, és a dir, des de fa més de dos mesos. El risc de rebrot cau 26 punts i ara està en 405, la xifra més reduïda en el que portem de 2021, mentre que la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants és ara de 484 (18 menys), la millor dada dels darrers 30 dies.



Paral·lelament, s'han comunicat 1.249 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA i el 6,02% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu. S'ha informat també de 53 noves morts i el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia és de 19.796.

