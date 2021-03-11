Salut aixecarà el confinament comarcal el pròxim dilluns 15 de març

barcelona
El confinament comarcal s'aixecarà el pròxim dilluns 15 de març. Aquesta seria la decisió del Procicat en una reunió aquest matí per decidir les possibles modificacions en les restriccions per la Covid-19, segons ha informat TV3. Una altra novetat és que el comerç de fins a 800 metres quadrats podrà obrir cada dia de la setmana, també a partir de dilluns vinent.
El Departament de Salut i d'Interior tenen prevista una roda de premsa conjunta a les 12.00 h per informar de les decisions preses.
