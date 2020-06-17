Salut confirma 11 morts més i 158 positius nous de Covid-19 a Catalunya

barcelona
Les funeràries catalanes han reportat 11 morts per Covid-19 en les últimes hores, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes per la pandèmia a Catalunya en 12.480. A més, s'han detectat 158 nous casos positius testats i ja en són 69.911. D'entre les víctimes, 6.809 persones han mort en hospital o en centre sociosanitari (quatre més), 4.086 ho han fet en una residència (una més) i 791 al domicili (una més), mentre que les no classificades per falta d'informació són 794 (cinc més). Fins ara hi ha hagut 4.119 persones ingressades greus i actualment en són 74, cinc menys que fa 24 hores.
Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.230 persones; a la regió metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.874 defuncions; a la regió metropolitana sud són 2.334; 1.559 a la Catalunya Central; 798 a Girona ; 392 al Camp de Tarragona; 208 a Lleida; 45 a les Terres de l'Ebre; i 30 a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran.
