Salut confirma 11 morts més i 158 positius nous de Covid-19 a Catalunya

La xifra global de víctimes per la pandèmia a Catalunya arriba a les 12.480, i la de contagis, a 69.911. Actualment hi ha 74 persones ingressades de gravetat, cinc menys que fa 24 hores.

Pla general del servei d'urgències de l'Hospital de Palamós amb els professionals equipats amb mascaretes el 28 d'abril de 2020 (Horitzontal)
barcelona

públic / acn

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat 11 morts per Covid-19 en les últimes hores, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes per la pandèmia a Catalunya en 12.480. A més, s'han detectat 158 nous casos positius testats i ja en són 69.911. D'entre les víctimes, 6.809 persones han mort en hospital o en centre sociosanitari (quatre més), 4.086 ho han fet en una residència (una més) i 791 al domicili (una més), mentre que les no classificades per falta d'informació són 794 (cinc més). Fins ara hi ha hagut 4.119 persones ingressades greus i actualment en són 74, cinc menys que fa 24 hores.

Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.230 persones; a la regió metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.874 defuncions; a la regió metropolitana sud són 2.334; 1.559 a la Catalunya Central; 798 a Girona ; 392 al Camp de Tarragona; 208 a Lleida; 45 a les Terres de l'Ebre; i 30 a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran.

