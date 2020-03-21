Salut destinarà 180 llits de l'Hospital General de Catalunya a pacients de la Conca d'Òdena

BARCELONA
Salut ha decidit destinar 180 llits de l'Hospital General de Catalunya, propietat del Grupo Quirónsalud, per a pacients de la Conca d'Òdena, una de les zones més afectades de Catalunya pel coronavirus. Amb aquesta mesura, el Govern espera alleugerir la càrrega dels professionals sanitaris de l'Hospital d’Igualada i alhora oferir més capacitat sanitària a la població de la zona.
El portaveu del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM), Josep Maria Soto, ha destacat aquest dissabte en roda de premsa que la mesura serà "un baló d'oxigen" pel centre i també servirà per guanyar temps perquè els professionals confinats a casa, a mesura que es vagin recuperant, es puguin anar reincorporant amb normalitat. Soto també ha explicat que des de l'inici del brot a la Conca d'Òdena, l'Hospital d'Igualada ja ha contractat 24 professionals externs. Es tracta d'onze infermeres, set auxiliars d'infermeria i cinc metges.
A la zona de la Conca d'Òdena, amb quatre municipis confinats -Igualada, Santa Margarida de Montbui, Vilanova del Camí i Òdena- hi ha 209 casos de coronavirus, 91 dels quals són personal sanitari de l'Hospital d'Igualada. 24 persones ha mort i 6 estan en estat greu, segons Salut.
