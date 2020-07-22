Salut estudia evitar que es reuneixin grups de gent durant la nit

El Departament de Salut estudia algun tipus de mesura per evitar que es reuneixin grups de gent al carrer durant la nit, amb l'objectiu de reduir els contagis de coronavirus. El nou secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, ha dit a Catalunya Ràdio que "la socialització és diferent a altes hores de la nit". Ha explicat que es pensa en recomanacions per reduir el nombre de persones que participen en una reunió. "I després, potser sí que en alguns moments, si ens trobem, encara que si som sis, set o vuit, potser tampoc ho hem de fer a altes hores de la nit", ha afegit Argimon, que no ha volgut anar més enllà i ha insistit que tot plegat s'està estudiant. Ha remarcat que no és cap "llei seca", sinó que "potser en determinades hores es pot beure a casa". Sí que ha opinat que la cultura és "segura", i ha explicat que ell mateix va anar al festival Grec.

Argimon ha subratllat que no es pensa tant en "limitar" sinó més aviat recomanar que les reunions socials no siguin multitudinàries, perquè és com s'estan produint els contagis.

"Al confinament domiciliari no hi hem de tornar. No dic que no hi tornem, però nosaltres com a societat hem d'intentar no tornar-hi", ha defensat el nou secretari de Salut Pública, que ha advertit que les proves PCR no són la solució "màgica", sinó que la vacuna ara mateix és la mascareta, la distància i la higiene de mans. De tota manera, ha subratllat que ja hi ha la capacitat tecnològica per fer 30.000 PCR al dia, però que s'aniran fent més proves progressivament. En un principi, Salut havia anunciat que la setmana vinent s'assoliria aquesta xifra.

Pel que fa als rastrejadors, els anomenats gestors Covid, ha assenyalat que la majoria ja estan als centres o a les borses de treball dels CAP, i són professionals d'atenció al ciutadà i auxiliars d'infermeria. Es pensa en un gestor covid per centre, tot i que en alguns pot haver-hi més d'un i en els més petits es poden produir agrupacions. "Estem parlant de 500, i segurament una mica més", ha apuntat. Aquest dimarts, Argamon va anunciar que ja havien incorporat 214 gestors.

