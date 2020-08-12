Salut farà cribratges massius de coronavirus a dos barris de Barcelona

El Departament de Salut està ultimant els detalls operatius per dur a terme en els propers dies cribratges massius de coronavirus en dos barris de Barcelona, segons han confirmat fonts de la conselleria. La gerent de l'Agència de Salut Pública de Barcelona, Carme Borrell, ha explicat que "s'està treballant per fer-ho a Torre Baró i Besòs perquè són els dos amb les incidències més altes". En una entrevista a la Cadena SER Borrell ha considerat que "val la pena començar amb els que estan més afectats". Ha afegit que "són barris de baix nivell socioeconòmic, el que també fa que hi hagi més població vulnerable amb més risc".



Salut va iniciar fa poques setmanes aquesta nova estratègia més "proactiva", en paraules del secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, per tal de detectar els casos asimptomàtics i trencar les cadenes de contagi en aquelles zones amb més transmissió del virus. De moment se n'ha fet a Vilafranca del Penedès, Terrassa, Sabadell, Ripollet i dos barris de Badalona (Llatí i Fondo).



(Seguirà ampliació)