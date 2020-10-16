Salut limita les sortides de les residències i reforçarà el testeig dels professionals

barcelona
Salut ha suspès les sortides curtes dels usuaris de residències que no siguin autònoms, és a dir, que no puguin marxar pel seu propi peu, almenys durant 15 dies, i reforçarà el testeig dels professionals. Són dues de les mesures empreses en el marc de la revisió del pla sectorial d'àmbit residencial degut a l'alta transmissió comunitària del virus que hi ha actualment a Catalunya.
Es faran proves PCR als professionals que no s'hagin testat en els últims 15 dies
Tot i la suspensió de sortides curtes -com ara per anar a dinar amb la família o estar-se a casa seva durant el cap de setmana- les visites de familiars queden garantides a les residències classificades com a verdes -sense cap cas de Covid- o taronges -amb algun cas però amb l'aïllament assegurat. Han de ser almenys una per setmana, i poden ser també els caps de setmana. En les vermelles, s'haurà de facilitar la comunicació amb la família de manera telemàtica.
Pel que fa al reforç del testeig dels professionals, es farà una prova PCR als treballadors que no s'hagin testat els últims 15 dies. Es tractarà d'una autopresa de mostres, supervisada per una infermera, metge o responsable higiènic sanitari de la residència o per professionals de l'atenció primària.
A mitjà termini, el Departament també preveu fer un mapa d'estat immunitari dels residents a través de la introducció de tests serològics que permetin saber quins usuaris han passat el virus.
