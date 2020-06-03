Salut notifica un lleuger increment en la mortalitat per la Covid-19 a Catalunya amb 34 noves defuncions

Les funeràries catalanes han reportat 34 noves morts per la Covid-19, 25 més que en l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes en 12.323. A banda, s'han detectat 150 nous casos positius testats (127 més) i ja en són 67.233. D'entre les víctimes, 6.740 persones han mort en hospital o en centre sociosanitari (34 més), 4.048 ho han fet en una residència (83 més) i 783 al domicili (sis més), mentre que baixen a 752 les no classificades per falta d'informació (89 menys). Fins ara hi ha hagut 4.069 persones ingressades greus i actualment en són 149, sis menys que fa 24 hores.

De moment, no hi ha cap persona morta registrada aquest dimarts 2 de juny, tot i que és una dada que pot variar en els pròxims dies quan les funeràries reportin més informació. De fet, si ve en la informació facilitada per Salut dimarts no apareixia cap mort amb data 1 de juny, l'actualització d'aquest dimecres ja en registra 5. El 31 de maig n'hi va haver 24 i el dia 30, 23. Pel que fa a la retrospectiva de positius, el dia 2 se n'han registrat 53 i el dia 1 de juny, 38.

En les residències de gent gran, hi ha 13.987 casos confirmats, fet que representen 35 més que les dades facilitades per Salut en el balanç de dimarts. A més, 1.940 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació. Són 33 menys que l'última xifra que Salut havia facilitat.

El nombre d'altes hospitalàries des de l'inici de la crisi ha pujat en 64 persones en un dia, fins a les 38.256.

Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.178 persones, entre positius i sospitosos, 2.312 en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 1.303 en residències, 278 en domicilis i 285 no classificats; a la zona metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.849 morts, 1.555 en hospitals i sociosanitaris i 1.036 en residències, a banda de 119 no classificats i 139 en domicilis; mentre a la metropolitana sud s'han registrat 2.316 defuncions, amb 1.401 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 770 en residències, 95 en domicilis i 50 no classificats. A la Catalunya Central han mort 1.529 persones (714 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 506 en residències, 192 no classificats i 117 en domicilis) i a Girona han estat 777 els morts (345 en hospitals, 238 en residències, 125 en domicilis i 71 no classificats).

Pel que fa al Camp de Tarragona, els morts són 384, dels quals 243 en hospitals i centres sociosanitaris, 119 en residències, 11 en domicilis i 11 més no classificats, mentre que a Lleida es mantenen 205 morts en total, 127 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, 59 en residències, dotze no classificats i set en domicilis. A l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran es mantenen amb 30 morts com ja fa dies, tretze en hospitals i sociosanitaris, set en residències, vuit no classificats i dos en domicilis; mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre registren 44 defuncions (una més), 24 en hospitals i sociosanitaris, vuit en residències, nou en domicilis i tres sense classificar.

Pel que fa a casos positius de coronavirus, a Barcelona ciutat n'hi ha 18.126 de confirmats. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 16.718, i a la metropolitana sud, 12.454. A la Catalunya Central són 6.108 els confirmats. A Girona hi ha 6.751 positius. En el cas del Camp de Tarragona, hi ha 2.074 persones amb coronavirus confirmades, mentre que a Lleida n'hi ha 2.595. A l'Alt Pirineu i Aran tenen amb 409 casos confirmats, i a les Terres de l'Ebre, continuen amb 325.

D'entre tots aquests, Barcelona ciutat registra 3.492 casos confirmats en residències. A l'àrea metropolitana nord n'hi ha 3.374, mentre que a l'àrea metropolitana sud en tenen2.699. A la Catalunya Central són 1.649 els residents confirmats i a Girona es mantenen en 1.612. A les residències del Camp de Tarragona registren un total de 470 casos positius confirmats, i a Lleida, 536. En el cas de l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, es mantenen 80 casos confirmats, mentre que a les Terres de l'Ebre continuen amb 16.