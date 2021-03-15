Salut paralitza 125.000 dosis de la vacuna d'Astrazeneca

El Departament de Salut deixarà d’administrar unes 125.000 vacunes d’AstraZeneca els propers dies després que el Ministeri de Sanitat hagi suspès durant almenys 15 dies l’administració d’aquest vaccí. De moment s’està a l’espera de l’informe de l'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA) que ha de confirmar si hi ha cap relació amb els casos de trombosi que s’han donat en alguns països europeus. En roda de premsa, la consellera de Salut en funcions, Alba Vergés, ha fet una crida a la calma i ha dit que l’alerta demostra que el sistema de farmacovigilància funciona. Per la seva banda, el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon, ha dit que les trombosis han estat "molt poc freqüents" però veu la suspensió "una decisió raonable".

Segons ha explicat Argimon, amb l’aturada s’ha immobilitzat unes 127.000 vacunes d’AstraZeneca. Aquestes dosis inclouen el romanent que ja tenia Salut més les 37.000 que s’ha rebut aquest dilluns. A aquestes, cal restar-hi les dosis que s’hagi administrat just aquest dilluns, abans que s’acordés la suspensió.

El Ministeri de Sanitat ha decidit aturar "almenys quinze dies”"la vacunació amb AstraZeneca a l’espera de l’informe de l’EMA. Una desena de països, com Alemanya, França i Itàlia, ja han decidit aturar el pla amb aquest vaccí després que es detectés casos de trombosi que hi podrien estar relacionats.



L’Agència Europea del Medicament té previst decidir dijous si actualitza la seva opinió sobre la vacuna. De moment insisteixen que són "pocs" els casos en comparació amb el total de població vacunada amb AstraZeneca.