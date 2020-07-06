Salut preveu un creixement de positius al Segrià els propers dies

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha indicat que la situació al Segrià "no és exactament la mateixa" que al març o l'abril -durant les pitjors setmanes de la pandèmia- però preveu que els casos creixin els propers dies, perquè "les mesures no tenen efectes d'avui per a demà". La consellera ha explicat a Catalunya Ràdio que als set dies es podrà veure si s'ha estabilitzat una mica la tendència i "com evolucionen" les mesures preses, després que dissabte es decretés el confinament perimetral de la comarca.



En tot cas, en la línia del que ja va dir diumenge, ha reconegut que no es pot descartar res. La consellera ha constatat que hi ha transmissió comunitària, i per això s'ha actuat. En el cas de la Segarra, en canvi, ha dit que la situació està "molt estable" i no és comparable amb la del Segrià, on sí que hi ha hagut un creixement "fort" de casos. En concret, ha parlat del cas de Guissona i de Bon Area, la principal empresa de la comarca. Pel que fa al Segrià, en una setmana el volum d'hospitalitzacions a l'Arnau de Vilanova ha passat de 18 a 24, de manera que no s'està doblegant la corba.



D'altra banda, aquest diumenge el Govern va constituir un gabinet per fer un seguiment diari de l'evolució del coronavirus al Segrià. El nou òrgan es reunirà diàriament i s'hi coordinaran les actuacions sobre el terreny. Estarà presidit pel delegat del Govern a Lleida, Ramon Farré, i hi participaran els responsables dels serveis territorials dels departaments de Presidència, Economia i Hisenda, Interior, Salut; Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies; i Agricultura, Ramaderia i Pesca.

