Salut Pública amplia l'ús de la vacuna de Janssen al grup de 40 a 49 anys

barcelona
El Ministeri de Sanitat estudia ja una reforma de la llei per flexibilitzar l'ús de màscares en espais oberts, com han proposat comunitats com Castella-la Manxa. La Comissió de Salut Pública ha acordat aquest dimarts que un cop s'hagi completat la vacunació dels majors de 50 anys, es continuï vaccinant el grup de 40 a 49 anys amb Pfizer, Moderna i Janssen. La novetat, doncs, és que s'amplia el portafolis de productes per a aquest col·lectiu amb el vaccí monodosi de Johnson and Johnson. D'altra banda, l'organisme també ha acordat fer noves aportacions -que no s'han concretat- al document Actuacions de resposta coordinada per al control de la transmissió de la covid-19. A més, seguirà treballant en un document de mesures de prevenció, higiene i promoció de la salut front a la Covid-19 per a les activitats de temps lliure dirigides a la població infantil i juvenil per a aquest any.
També s'ha recordat a les Comunitats Autònomes que tinguin previst el procés de vacunació prèvia a la incorporació dels MIR i altres especialistes, alhora que es destaca que l'organisme està treballant en el document 'Recomanacions de vacunació davant la grip temporada 2021-2022".
